New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the start of the second T20 against Sri Lanka today, the Indian team suffered another major blow as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remaining T20 matches due to a wrist injury. Replacing Gaikwad, the BCCI has added Mayank Agarwal to India's squad for the remainder of the T20 matches. Mayank, who is part of the Test squad, has joined the team in Dharamsala. He had a bubble to bubble transfer from Mohali to Dharamsala, the BCCI said.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Deepak Chahar are already out of the series with fractured wrist and hamstring injuries respectively. Ruturaj Gaikwad had been ruled out of the first T20I on Thursday as well after he sustained the injury during a practice session. An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

"Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.

"An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury," the statement added. India lead the three-match series 1-0, with the second game slated to be played here on Saturday.

India's T20 squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan