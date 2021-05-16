India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Just like India, Sri Lanka is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases. Amid this, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board is mulling cancelling the country's series with India.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Following the postponement of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), clouds have emerged over India's limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka amid the unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

Just like India, Sri Lanka is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases, forcing the authorities to impose restrictions in the island nation. Amid this, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) is mulling cancelling the country's series with India.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, SLC chief executive officer (CEO) Ashley De Silva has said that the situation in the country is grim but has expressed hopes that it will improve by the time India arrives in Sri Lanka.

"The massive spike in coronavirus cases is a huge concern. However, we successfully hosted England last year. We are sure that we would be able to host India successfully in July," Silva was quoted as saying by Dainik Jagran.

Originally scheduled for June 2020, the limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly last month confirmed that India will tour the island nation in July for three one-day internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is.

However, Ganguly said that players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won't be a part of that squad as they would be engaged in a marquee five-match Test series in England.

"We have planned a white ball series for the senior men's team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka," Ganguly had said while speaking to news agency PTI.

"Yes, it will be a team of white-ball specialists. It will be a different team," he added.

It is expected that in the absence of senior players, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Chetan Sakariya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will be given a chance.

Media reports suggest that Shreyas Iyer will likely captain the side if he gets fit to play by then. However, in his absence, the captaincy will be likely given to Shikhar Dhawan or Hardik Pandya.

