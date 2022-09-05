India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of IND Vs SL Match

India will square off with Sri Lanka in their must-win Super 4 game in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Tuesday. After losing a nail-biting match against arch-rival Pakistan, Rohit Sharma-led side would look to improvise their performance.

India went in with five bowling options against Pakistan on Sunday and it did not work out in their favour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off day.

In the upcoming match, India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation in the absence of injured players such as Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah.

The biggest positive out of the Pakistan game was the performance of the high-profile top-order. All three- Rohit, K L Rahul and Virat Kohli -- showed a lot of aggression and gave India an electric start.

Kohli's critics can finally rest after his second successive half-century in Asia Cup. He may not be back to his best but he gave enough signs on Sunday that he is getting there. One can expect Kohli and two openers to go all guns blazing against Sri Lanka from ball one.

Meanwhile, having pulled off two close chases against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Sri Lanka has turned their campaign around after a heavy defeat in its opening game and would look to continue the same in the upcoming match against its neighbouring country.

India vs Sri Lanka When and Where to watch:

The clash between India and Sri Lanka will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription) on September 6 at 7: 30 pm in India. On TV, Star Sports Network will telecast the high-octane clash live on its channels at the same time.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka , Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal.