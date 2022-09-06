IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI Of India And Sri Lanka

After an unexpected loss against arch-rivals Pakistan in game 1 of the Super 4s of Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma-led team India would look to make a comeback in their must-win game against Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka on Tuesday (September 6) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Team India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation in their clash against Sri Lanka if they want to avoid crashing out of the Asia Cup 2022.

CHECK WEATHER FORECAST, PITCH REPORT, DREAM 11 PREDICTIONS, PROBABLE PLAYING XI, AND FULL SQUAD FOR INDIA VS SRI LANKA, ASIA CUP 2022 MATCH:

INDIA VS SRI LANKA, WEATHER FORECAST:

The temperature in Dubai will hover between 28 to 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday (September 6), with a humidity level of 49 per cent. The wind speed will be around 11 km per hour, with a zero per cent chance of precipitation.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA, PITCH REPORT:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has not been supportive of explosive batting in Asia Cup 2022, with most of the games producing first innings totals between 160-170. Spinners will unlikely get assistance from the wicket, but the pacers can get some seam movement and an extra bounce in the early stage of the game.

DREAM 11 PREDICTIONS:

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (wk)

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

PROBABLE PLAYING XI OF INDIA AND SRI LANKA

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

FULL SQUAD OF INDIA AND SRI LANKA

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal.