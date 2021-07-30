All-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight Indian players: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya,Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, and Krishnappa Gowtham were identified as close contacts

Colombo/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Three days after all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham have also tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka. Both Chahal and Gowtham were part of the Indian team's just concluded Sri Lanka tour for T20I and One Day International series.

"Unfortunately, they have tested positive. They were close contacts of Krunal and were already away from the rest of the squad in the team hotel," a source was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight Indian players: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya,Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, and Krishnappa Gowtham were identified as close contacts of the COVID positive Pandya

Being close contacts of Krunal, they were staying away from the rest of the team and didn't participate in the last two T20Is after Krunal's test came positive.

Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket haul and Dhananjaya de Silva's unbeaten 23-run knock helped Sri Lanka defeat India by seven wickets in the third and final T20I. With this win, Sri Lanka won the series 2-1.

Sri Lanka won the T20I series while India had earlier won the ODI series.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma