BCCI shared a video in which Rahul Dravid can be seen addressing the young squad in the dressing room, minutes after team India’s 3-wicket victory against Sri Lanka.

Colombo/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rahul Dravid, the legendary former Indian batter and team India coach for the squad playing against Sri Lanka, gave a mind-blowing speech after Shikhar Dhawan-led boys stunning victory against Sri Lanka in the second One Day International (ODI) in Colombo. BCCI shared a video in which Rahul Dravid can be seen addressing the young squad in the dressing room, minutes after team India’s 3-wicket victory against Sri Lanka.

Dravid said that the fight that India showed towards the end, is what matters the most.

“We obviously finished on the right side of the result. It was fantastic. Even if we did not finish on the right side, it’s the fight that was absolutely important. Well done to all of you,” Dravid said in a video shared by the BCCI on its Twitter handle.

“It’s not the time to talk about individual performances. We will talk about that in our meetings, when we analyse everything. But when you look at the whole game, it was a really good team performance. There were so many performances right across in our bowling, batting even at the start obviously the batters in the end finished it off. It was a fantastic team performance,” Rahul Dravid, also known as The Wall in the terminology of Indian cricket, added.

From raw emotions to Rahul Dravid's stirring dressing room speech 🗣️🗣️@28anand & @ameyatilak go behind the scenes to get you reactions from #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Colombo 🔥 👌 #SLvIND



DO NOT MISS THIS!



Full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/j2NjZwZLkk pic.twitter.com/iQMPOudAmw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2021

Dravid also said that he already knew that following Sri Lanka’s incredible loss against India in the first One Day International (ODI), Sri Lanka was going to respond.

“We said that they were going to respond. We have to respect the opposition. They responded and we responded back like a champion team. With our backs to the wall, we found a way to win. Proud of all of you, very well done,” Dravid added.

India won the second ODI against Sri Lanka by three wickets on Tuesday and clinched the 3-match series by 2-0. The last and final One Day International (ODI) will be played on Saturday, July 23.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma