India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL Match Live On TV And Online

After two last-over thrillers in Mumbai and Pune, the outcome of the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will be decided at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.



Hardik Pandya-led India won the first T20I at the back of their bowlers but in the second T20I, they lost the encounter due to the poor performance from their bowling unit. The 3rd IND vs SL T20I will be the final chance for the bowlers to prove their mettle before the focus shifts to ODIs.

On the other hand, Asian Champions Sri Lanka played furious cricket and made brave decisions on the field to keep the home side on their toes. Lankan skipper Dasun Shanka used his players brilliantly and even utilised himself at full capacity as he bowled the final over in the last match defending 21 runs.

The three-match series is leveled at 1-1 and the winner of IND vs SL 3rd T20I will clinch the series.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I:

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I be played?

The IND vs SL 3rd T20I will be played on Saturday, January 07, 2023.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I be played?

The IND vs SL 3rd T20I will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I start?

The IND vs SL 3rd T20I will start at 7:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

The IND vs SL 3rd T20I will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of the IND vs SL 3rd T20I will be available on Hotstar app. For all the latest updates on the match follow english.jagran.com.