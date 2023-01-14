India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL Match Live On TV And Online

Indian players celebrating after taking a wicket in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka. (Photo: ANI)

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, Rohit Sharma-led India will aim for a clean sweep in the final match of the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

After winning the opening two games of the series, the hosts have the chance to test their bench strength in the dead rubber. India confirmed the series win with a four-wicket win in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.

India have the chance to give Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar a chance in playing XI in a build-up for the ODI World Cup 2023 which is scheduled later in the year.

Here are the streaming details of the match:

When will India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday, January 15.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

At what time will India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match start?

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.