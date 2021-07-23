With this win, Sri Lanka avoided a whitewash against the Indians, who had already claimed the three-match ODI series after winning the first two matches.

Colombo | Jagran Sports Desk: Riding on Avishka Fernando's 98-ball 76 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 56-ball 65, Sri Lanka defeated India by 3 wickets (DLS) in the rain-curtailed third ODI at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. This is Sri Lanka's first ODI win against India at home after nine years. Before this, Sri Lanka had won an ODI against India at home in 2012.

With this win, Sri Lanka avoided a whitewash against the Indians, who had already claimed the three-match ODI series after winning the first two matches.

Chasing a target of 225, Sri Lanka got off to a healthy start as they reached 55/1 in 10 overs.

Fernando slammed his fifth half-century to put Sri Lanka in control of the chase and Rajapaksa also hit his maiden ODI fifty to aid the hosts' cause.

In the last 10 overs, Sri Lanka needed just 10 runs and Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis took the hosts home safely.

The match was reduced to 47-overs-a-side due to rain.

Earlier, India were bundled out for 225 in the 44th over. The Indians succumbed to spinners Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama, who shared six wickets between them.

While left-arm spinner Jayawickrama took 3/59, off-spinner Dananjaya took 3/44 as the two ran through the middle and lower order to negate a strong start given by opener Prithvi Shaw (49 off 49 balls) and Sanju Samson (46 off 46 balls).

After losing captain Shikhar Dhawan early for 13 off 11 balls, Shaw and Samson added 74 for the second wicket to lay a strong platform.

However, other than Suryakumar Yadav, who got 40 off 37 balls, no one else could stay on and play a counter-attacking innings.

India made six changes to their side and apart from the five debutants also brought in pacer Navdeep Saini. The team management rested the second ODI's player of the match, Deepak Chahar.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta