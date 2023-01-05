India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL Match Live On TV And Online

India will face Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Thursday with an aim to seal the three-match series here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune after winning the thrilling first T20I by two runs in Mumbai.

Asian champions will hope to make a comeback in the do-or-die clash of the series after finishing close in the last game. Both teams lacked in different departments in the series opener. India failed to get a good start but middle-order partnerships helped Men in Blue to post a respectable total.

In return, Sri Lanka also suffered early hiccups but got some stabilisation from the middle-order batters but failed to get over the line in the final over of the match.

In absence of injured Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi will get a chance to feature in the second T20I.

Here are the live streaming details for the IND vs SL, 2nd T20I:

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I will take place on Thursday, January 5.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.

At what time will India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Streaming in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I can be watched live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

India predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

Sri Lanka predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

Squads:

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara.