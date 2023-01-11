India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL Match Live On TV And Online

Indian and Sri Lankan players exchange greetings after the 1st ODI match (Image: ANI)

A clinical India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead when they face Sri Lanka in the second ODI here on Thursday. Having ended his century drought for nearly three years in a T20I against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in September, Virat Kohli has not looked back since then especially in the white ball format and brought up his 73rd International century in their 67-run win in Guwahati on Tuesday. He looked in supreme control in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday and made Sri Lanka pay the price for two dropped chances to slam a back-to-back ODI hundreds that formed the backbone of India's massive 373 for seven.

In reply, Sri Lanka made 306/8, with Shanaka's 88-ball 102 coming too late after opener Pathum Nissanka made 72 off 80 balls. Young tearaway pacer Umran Malik picked figures of 3/57, while Mohammed Siraj scalped an impressive 2/30. Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya had a wicket each as the hosts' now have 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav



Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI:

What is the date for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI ?

The IND vs SL 2nd ODI will be played on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place?

The IND vs SL 2nd ODI will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI start?

The IND vs SL 2nd ODI will start at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

The IND vs SL 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the IND vs SL 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar app. For all the latest updates on the match follow english.jagran.com.

Inputs from PTI