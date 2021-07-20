Sri Lanka had made 275/9 in their 50 overs while India reached the target with five balls to spare.

Colombo | Jagran Sports Desk: Fast bowler Deepak Chahar came to India's rescue, slamming an unbeaten 69 and sharing an 84-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as India held their nerves to pull off a three-wicket victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka and seal the three-match series 2-0. This is the first time that India have successfully chased down a target of more than 250 without any of the top three scoring 50 plus scores since beating Zimbabwe in Auckland in World Cup 2015, chasing 288.

Sri Lanka had made 275/9 in their 50 overs while India reached the target with five balls to spare. Apart from Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav too hit his maiden ODI fifty to help India's chase.

Chasing 276, India were down and out at 193 for seven before Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 not out off 28) forged an unbeaten 84-run stand to seal a memorable win for the visitors who extended their record of not losing an ODI on Sri Lanka soil since 2012.

Chahar, whose highest score before this game was 12, showed remarkable resolve and composure under pressure to take his team over the line with five balls to spare. He fittingly hit the winning boundary.

It was India's ninth consecutive bilateral series win over Sri Lanka. The third ODI will be played on Friday.

It was expected to be another comfortable chase for India after Sri Lanka put an improved batting effort to post 275 for nine.

However, poor shot selection from the majority of the Indian batsmen gave their struggling opponents hope.

Barring Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav (53), the Indian batsmen faltered. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga troubled the Indians with his variations and ended up being the stand-out bowler for his team.

Earlier, Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 44 off 33 balls towards the end of the innings took Sri Lanka to 275 for nine in their allotted 50 overs against India at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Opener Avishka Fernando (50 off 71 balls) and batsman Charith Asalanka (65 off 68 balls) scored half-centuries to lead the Lankans to a total with which they will look to challenge India.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/50) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/54) were the most successful bowlers for India. Seamer Bhuvneshwar got rid of both the half-centurions after Chahal had got the first two wickets.

India had won the first ODI on Sunday by seven wickets.

