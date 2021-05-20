India vs Sri Lanka 2021: This will be Dravid's second stint with the Indian team. Earlier, the former India captain had worked with the team during India's England tour in 2014 as a batting consultant.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former India captain Rahul Dravid will coach the limited-overs side that will play three one-day internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka in July, a Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) official confirmed while speaking to news agency ANI.

"The Team India coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of the India 'A' boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage," ANI quoted the BCCI official as saying.

This will be Dravid's second stint with the Indian team. Earlier, the former India captain had worked with the team during India's England tour in 2014 as a batting consultant.

Dravid, who is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has also worked as the head coach of the India U-19 teams and the India 'A' team. Under Dravid, the India U-19 team emerged as the winner of the world cup in 2018.

Meanwhile, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had earlier confirmed that the Indian team will tour Sri Lanka in July for six limited-overs game after the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, 19 and the T20Is are expected to be played from July 22-27.

Ganguly, however, had said that skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won't be a part of that squad as they would be in England for the five-match Test series and the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship final.

"We have planned a white ball series for the senior men's team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka. Yes, it will be a team of white-ball specialists. It will be a different team," Ganguly had said while speaking to news agency PTI.

