New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The limited-overs series will begin between India and Sri Lanka from July 18. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will play three one-day internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is against the island nation. The Indian team sent to Sri Lanka is a second-string side with most of the senior members, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, being in the United Kingdom (UK) for the five-match Test series against England.

Though the squad includes several senior players, the dilemma over the second opener for the tour continues. While many cricket fans suggest that Prithvi Shaw should open with Shikhar Dhawan, many feel that Devdutt Padikkal would be a better choice. Many also feel that Ruturaj Gaikwad should be given a chance.

So as the debate over the second opener for the Sri Lanka tour continues, let's have a look at the stats of Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad:

Prithvi Shaw:

Prithvi Shaw has emerged as one of the leading youngsters in India. However, Shaw was completely exposed in the IPL 2020 and India's Australia tour, following which he was dropped from the team. However, Shaw has worked on his technique since then and has been scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket since then. The 21-year-old has scored 2,263 runs in 25 first-class games at an average of 51.43 with nine tons. In List A cricket, he has 2,211 runs to his name at an average of 58.18 with nine tons.

Devdutt Padikkal:

Devdutt Padikkal had announced himself in the IPL last year, following a string of good performances for the RCB. Padikkal, 21, has impressed everyone, including skipper Virat Kohli, with his abilities so much that the team management even considered him for the Test series against England. The left-hand batsman has scored 473 runs in 15 matches for RCB in his debut IPL season. He also has scored 1,387 runs in 20 List A games at an average of 86.68 with six tons.

Ruturaj Gaikwad:

Like Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad has also announced himself with several important knocks for the CSK in IPL 2020. Gaikwad, who plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket, credits former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his success. The 24-year-old has played 54 List A games, scoring 2,499 runs at an average of 49.00 with six tons. He has also played 21 first-class matches, scoring 1,349 runs at an average of 38.54 with four tons.

