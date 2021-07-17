India vs Sri Lanka 2021 LIVE Streaming: The first game was scheduled to be held last week but was postponed after COVID-19 cases emerged in the Sri Lankan camp. The series comprises three ODIs and as many T20s.

Colombo (Sri Lanka) | Jagran Sports Desk: In what could be termed as an audition for the ICC T20I World Cup, a Shikhar Dhawan-led India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first one-day international (ODI) at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The game will begin India's six-match limited overs Sri Lanka tour. The first game was scheduled to be held last week but was postponed after COVID-19 cases emerged in the Sri Lankan camp. The series comprises three ODIs and as many T20s.

Here's everything you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 2021, first ODI:

When and where will the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday, July 18 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka start?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at around 3 pm while the toss is expected to take place at around 2.30 pm. However, it could be delayed as the weatherman has predicted a 24 per cent chance of rain in Colombo for Sunday.

How can I watch the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka first ODI on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. You can also watch the LIVE streaming of the game on the SonyLIV app.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021, 1st ODI: Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Chetan Sakariya and Navdeep Saini.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and Isuru Udana.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma