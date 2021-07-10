India vs Sri Lanka 2021: As per the revised schedule, the ODI series will begin from July 18. On the other hand, the first T20I would be played on July 25. All games would be played in Colombo.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Following multiple COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the revised scheduled for India's limited-overs tour to the island nation.

As per the revised schedule, the one day international (ODI) series will begin from July 18. While the second ODI will be played on July 20, the second game would be held on July 23.

On the other hand, the first T20I would be played on July 25. The second and third T20Is would be played on July 27 and 29 respectively. All games would be played at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.

"We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a release.

"Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket," he added.

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Ashley De Silva expressed his gratitude towards BCCI for standing by them during hour of crisis.

"We are grateful to the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship," he said.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower had tested positive for COVID-19. A day later, their analyst GT Niroshan had also tested positive for the infection.

India's Squad for Sri Lanka tour: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma