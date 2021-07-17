India vs Sri Lanka 2021, 1st ODI: Here's everything you need to know about the Dream11, probable playing XI, pitch report and weather forecast for the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

Colombo (Sri Lanka) | Jagran Sports Desk: Following a drubbing at the hands of England, Sri Lanka would look to make a new start on Sunday under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, they would face a strong India led by Shikhar Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid in the first one-day international (ODI) of the tour.

Though India look strong on papers, they would need to find a perfect playing combination for the six-game limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. The team would also keep an eye on the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 that will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman and find a perfect playing XI for the tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about the Dream11, probable playing XI, pitch report and weather forecast for the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka:

India vs Sri Lanka 2021, 1st ODI: Dream11 prediction

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Dushmantha Chameera

India vs Sri Lanka 2021, 1st ODI: Probably playing XI for both sides

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain) and Deepak Chahar.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera and Praveen Jayawickrama

India vs Sri Lanka 2021, 1st ODI: Pitch report

Generally, the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo assists the batsmen. However, it is expected that the pitch might favour the pacers in the latter half of the game while the spinner can chip in with some crucial wickets in the middle overs. The batting, however, might become tougher in the second half of the game.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021, 1st ODI: Weather forecast

Rain might play a spoilsport at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday as the weatherman has said that there is a 20 per cent chance of showers. The temperature will likely hover around 29 degrees celsius while there will be a 77 per cent humidity. The wind speed, on the other hand, will likely stay around 24 km per hour.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma