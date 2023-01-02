India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL Match Live On TV And Online In India

India is all set to kick-start 2023 with the Sri Lanka home series with Hardik Pandya leading the Men in Blue for the 3-match T20I series. As India's famed top three -- Rohit, Kohli and Rahul -- are not part of the squad and irrespective of their availability, Hardik Pandya will be expected to begin his full-time T20 captaincy tenure on a bold note with this series.

In this series with Sri Lanka, Shivam Mavi will be making his India debut followed by Mukesh Kumar. Also, Umran Malik will be leading the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson will be likely the keeper for the Men in Blue. The Series will also have Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill as opening options along with Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order.

When will India vs Sri Lanka's 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka's 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

A new year 🗓️

A new start 👍🏻

A new Vice-captain - @surya_14kumar - for the Sri Lanka T20I series 😎#TeamIndia had their first practice session here at Wankhede Stadium ahead of the T20I series opener in Mumbai 🏟️#INDvSL | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/qqUifdoDsp — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2023

Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Online And On TV In India?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I online on Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports Network and DD Sports.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will start at 7 PM (IST).

INDIA SQUAD: Hardik Pandya (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.