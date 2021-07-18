India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Updates: The series was supposed to start a week earlier, however, was postponed after COVID-19 cases emerged in the Sri Lankan camp.

Colombo (Sri Lanka) | Jagran Sports Desk: The first one-day international (ODI) between Shikhar Dhawan's India and newly-appointed captain Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka is underway at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The series was supposed to start a week earlier, however, was postponed after COVID-19 cases emerged in the Sri Lankan camp.

Meanwhile, India -- under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid -- are favourites to win the series, the inexperience of some of the uncapped players might make it tough for the Men in Blue.

Follow the LIVE score of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI here:

18:50 hrs: Sri Lankans managed to post 32 runs in last two overs taking their inning's score to a respectable total of 262 runs with a loss of 9 wickets.

Indian spinners took five wickets and dismantled Sri Lanka's middle order. Deepak Chahar also took two wickets. Sri Lanka openers gave a good start in the first powerplay, but the hosts failed to carry the momentum when Indian spinners came in.

SL: Chamika Karunaratne - 43 off 35 deliveries not out; Dushmantha Chameera - 13 off 7 deliveries

18:31 hrs: Sri Lanka is eight wickets down after at 46.4 overs as Hardik Pandya's delivery resulted in Deepak Chahar taking an impressive catch to send Isuru Udana to pavillion. Sri Lanka: 223/8 after 47 overs.

18:25 hrs: Sri Lanka seven wickets down after 46 overs. Total score stands at 218 runs.

SL: Chalika Karunaratne - 14 off 21 deliveries; Isuru Udana - 6 off 6 deliveries

17:59 hrs: After 40 overs, Sri Lanka has lost six wickets while managing to put up 187 runs on scoreboard.

SL: Dasun Shanaka - 30 runs off 42 deliveries; Chamika Karunaratne - 1 run off 4 deliveries

17:42 hrs: Sri Lanka is down by five wickets in Colombo. At 37.2 overs, on a delivery by Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan caught out Charith Asalanka who scored 38 runs off 65 deliveries. After 38 overs, Sri Lanka has scored 169 runs after losing 5 wickets.

SL: Dasun Shanaka - 20 runs off 33 deliveries; Wanindu Hasaranga - 1 run off 3 deliveries

17:33 hrs: Sri Lanka crosses 150 mark on scoreboard at 34.3 overs. At 35 overs, Sri Lankans have managed to pull off 151 runs off the loss of four wickets.

SL: Dasun Shanaka - 12 runs off 26 deliveries ; Charith Asalanka - 30 runs off 58 deliveries

17:14 hrs: After 30 overs, Sri Lanka has scored 132 runs off the loss of four wickets. After a steady start, Sri Lankans continue to struggle with bat, having scored just 17 runs in last six overs.

SL: Dasun Shanaka - 5 runs off 14 deliveries; Charith Asalanka - 19 runs off 39 deliveries.

16:59 hrs: By the middle of twenty fifth over, Sri Lanka has lost its fourth wicket to, as on a Krunal Pandya delivery, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the catch of Dhananjaya de Silva at 24.3 overs.

At 26 overs, Sri Lankans have managed to put up 120 runs on the scoreboard after losing four wickets.

SL: Dasun Shanaka: 1 run off 3 deliveries; Charith Asalanka: 14 runs off twenty six deliveries

16:40 hrs: After 21 overs, Sri Lanka's current score stands at 106 runs with a loss of three wickets. Kuldeep Yadav's double wicket haul in the seventeenth over has put the host batters in a challenging spot.

SL: Dhananjaya de Silva: 2 runs off 10 deliveries; Charith Asalanka: 5 runs off 10 deliveries.

16:15 hrs: Sri Lanka is off to a steady start. After 15 overs, Lankans have put up 82 runs on the scoreboard losing just one wicket so far.

SL: Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 23 runs off 20 deliveries, Minod Bhanuka: 21 runs off 36 deliveries.

15:54 hrs: In 10 overs, SL have scored 55 runs for the lost just 1 wicket.

SL: Avishka Fernando: 32, Minod Bhanuka: 12 not out, Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 6

Ind: Yuzvendra Chahal (1/6), Hardik Pandya (0/9)

15:26 hrs: In 5 overs, SL have scored 26 runs -- Fernando (20) and Bhanuka (4). Bhuvneshwar (13 runs from 3 overs), Chahar (13 runs from 2 overs.)

15:00 hrs: Avishka Fernando and M Bhanuka will open the batting for Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar will open the bowling for India.

14:50 hrs: Teams:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera and Lakshan Sandakan.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

14:35 hrs: We were also looking to bat first as dew factor will come into play. Shaw will open along with me. Kishan and Suryakumar will make their debuts. Kuldeep and Chahal are the two spinners playing for us, says Shikhar Dhawan.

14:30 hrs: Just In: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first.

We are going to bat first. History suggests batting first is ideal here. We have a debutant, it's Bhanuka Rajapaksa, says Dasun Shanaka.

14:25 hrs: Probably playing XI for both sides:

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain) and Deepak Chahar.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera and Praveen Jayawickrama

14:15 hrs: Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

