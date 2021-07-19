Ishan said that he had told everyone he was going to hit first ball for a six, a streak so often revealed by ace Indian batsman and former opener Virender Sehwag during his heydays in International Cricket.

Colombo/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Team India’s Ishan Kishan wrote history in Colombo on Sunday as he went on to become the only Indian batsman to hit half centuries on debut in both T-20Is and One Day International (ODI) matches. The left-handed batsman scored 59 runs in 42 balls, in his debut ODI match on Sunday against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in what became a memorable knock by an Indian young batter in recent memory.

Speaking to former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja after the match on Sony Sports Network, Ishan said that he had told everyone he was going to hit first ball for a six, a streak so often revealed by ace Indian batsman and former opener Virender Sehwag during his heydays in International Cricket.

"Actually, everyone knew it, inside also I had already told everyone that once I go, wherever the first ball is, I will hit it for a six. Because the odds were in my favor - birthday plus a good pitch and I was playing my first ODI and I felt I could target him," Ishan Kishan told Ajay Jadeja.

Kishan turned 23 when the stunning 59-run knock came from his bat in Colombo. Reflecting on that, Ishan said that he always wanted to give a return gift on his birthday by playing a good knock.

"The most special thing was that it was my birthday and I was playing my first ODI. Everyone asks for a return gift, so I always wanted to give it by playing a good knock and helping the team win," Kishan added.

Kishan also said that coach Rahul Dravid had told him before that he would be batting at no. 3 position, where Virat Kohli bats usually.

"Dravid Sir had already told me during the practice sessions that I will bat at No.3. So whatever practice I had to do with the new ball, obviously I was doing for a long time. It was not something that we decided during the match, it was decided beforehand," Kishan said.

"I told him (Shikhar Dhawan) to just forget all that and just give me the strike. If I am able to hit it, why not continue hitting," a confident Ishan Kishan ended by saying.

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The 2nd ODI will be played on Tuesday in Colombo itself.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma