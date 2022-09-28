Ind vs SA: Umesh, Shreyas, Shahbaz Join India's Squad For T20Is Against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday brought in pace bowler Umesh Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Mohammad Shami and Deepak Hooda, who will miss the three-match T20I series against South Africa beginning in Thiruvananthapuram later today.

The BCCI in a statement revealed that both Hooda and Shami will miss the three matches against the visitors led by Temba Bavuma. Hooda has been ruled out with a back injury, while Mohammed Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series.

"Mohd. Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami's replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad," said BCCI in a statement.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami's replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad.

India's T20I series against South Africa will start on Wednesday with first T20I in Kerala. It will be followed by two more matches on October 2 and 4. After this, three ODIs will be played from October 6 onwards.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.