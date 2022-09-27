India vs South Africa T20Is : Finding Right Team Balance, Death Bowling Options Will Be Key For Men In Blue

India will look to fine-tune their skills in the series against South Africa before the T20 World Cup in Australia. (Photo: ANI)

After a reviving 2-1 T20I series win over Australia, Rohit Sharma and company will be tested against South Africa in their last shortest format series before heading to the much-anticipated next month's T20 World Cup Down Under.

India's bowling will again be under scrutiny after not so convincing performance in the home series following upsetting Asia Cup campaign in the UAE where the faced second round exit in the six-nation tournament.

However, the morale of India will be on high after overpowering the reigning T20 World Champions. Australia played without their three star players -- Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Marsh and Mitchel Starc -- owing to injuries while David Warner was rested for India tour.

India's death bowling against Proteas in absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami will be fragile if not addressed well in the series.

Bhuvneshwar and Hardik are rested while Shami is yet to recover from COVID19 after missing the three games against Australia following a positive result.

However, Bumrah's come back was not so promising as he just got a single wicket in two matches against Aussies while being hit for 50 runs in the final game. Harshal Patel too is yet to get back in full rhythm after recovering from injury.

India's Asia Cup star Arshdeep Singh will return for South Africa series whereas Deepak Chahar has the opportunity to prove his skills in absence of senior pacers.

Men in Blue's batting line-up looks super solid with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul getting consistent runs for the side. Coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit have to clear their mind for the wicketkeeper role as they are currently puzzled between veteran Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant for behind the stumps duty.

In the spin bowling department, the onus will be on Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel. Axar was declared Player of the Series for scalping eight wickets while remaining economical in the rubber against Australia.

On the other hand, South Africa will be featuring the same squad which will play the T20 World Cup in Australia. All eyes will be on the 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs who received his maiden World Cup call up following an impressive outing in the recent T20I series against England.

Skipper Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell are also making their return in the squad for India tour ahead of the mega event.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.