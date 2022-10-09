IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer's Century, Ishan Kishan's 93 Guide India To Series Levelling Win
Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten century combined with Ishan Kishan's 84-ball 93 runs guided India to series levelling seven-wicket win against South Africa in the second ODI at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.
By JE Sports Desk Sun, 09 Oct 2022 09:30 PM IST
Minute Read
Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten century combined with Ishan Kishan's 84-ball 93 runs guided India to series levelling seven-wicket win against South Africa in the second ODI at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.