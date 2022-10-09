IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer's Century, Ishan Kishan's 93 Guide India To Series Levelling Win

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten century combined with Ishan Kishan's 84-ball 93 runs guided India to series levelling seven-wicket win against South Africa in the second ODI at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

By JE Sports Desk
Sun, 09 Oct 2022 09:30 PM IST
Minute Read
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer's Century, Ishan Kishan's 93 Guide India To Series Levelling Win
The three-match series is now levelled at 1-1 after two games. (Photo: ANI)

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten century combined with Ishan Kishan's 84-ball 93 runs guided India to series levelling seven-wicket win against South Africa in the second ODI at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.