Ishan Kishan Was In Mindset To Take On The Bowlers: Shreyas Iyer

India vice-captain for the ODI series against South Africa Shreyas Iyer applauded his teammate Ishan Kishan for his batting approach in the second ODI as the duo stitched a 161-run stand which helped the side to level the series with a seven-wicket win.

Chasing 279, Iyer scored unbeaten 113 runs studded with 15 fours while Kishan scored 84-ball 93 laced with 7 sixes and 4 fours. India lost both the openers Shikhar Dhawan (13) and Shubman Gill (28) inside 9 overs after

"I am ecstatic, to be honest. When I went in to bat, I spoke to Ishan and he was in the mindset to take on the bowlers. So we decided to play the ball on merit and see how it goes," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

Commenting on his knock the middle-order batter said, "I am not someone who changes according to the bowler. I am someone who changes on the instinct. It's not something I try in nets first, I change it in the match itself," Iyer said.

"Tomorrow is a travel day and then the day after another match. Motivated for that, let's see what's in store for me and the team," he added.

Kishan, who came under scrutiny for his slow batting approach in the last game, expressed that he is happy to contribute to the team's winning cause despite missing out on what could be his maiden hundred in international cricket.

"Unfortunate that I missed on the hundred but happy that my team won the game. It was not easy for a new batsman to score the runs. It was a matter of putting the pressure on the other team also, that we are ready to put away if they missed their mark. I was looking to pull whenever the ball was near my chest but didn't premeditate," Kishan said.

The final and series-decider ODI will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11.