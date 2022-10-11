IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill Shine In India's Series-Clinching Win

Indian team players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

After Kuldeep Yadav's 4-18, it was Shubam Gill who played a knock of 49 runs that helped India to defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the final ODI of the series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

With this win, India have clinched the three-match series by 2-1 and equalled Australia for the most international wins across formats in a calendar year.

The win in the final and third ODI against Proteas was India's 38th win across all matches this year, going past its previous best of 37 victories in 2017. The Men in Blue matched Australia’s tally of 38 wins in 2003 where Ricky Ponting’s men won 30 ODIs and eight Tests.

