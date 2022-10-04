India vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 3rd IND Vs SA T20I Live Online And On TV

THE LAST Thing India wanted before heading to the T20 World Cup Down Under is to complete a whitewash in the T20I series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma and his company have already sealed the series with two successive wins in Trivandrum and Guwahati.

India have rested Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the final match so the hosts will make two changes in the playing XI. Shreyas Iyer, who was added to the squad earlier, will get a place in the side. Either Mohammad Siraj or Shahbaz Ahmed will be the other player to get a place in the eleven. Death overs bowling remains a nightmare for the side as in the previous match Arshdeep Singh (62), Axar Patel (53), and Harshal Patel (45) were taken to the cleaners by batters.

India's batting looks phenomenal with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hitting consistent runs for the side while Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik are yielding opportunities whenever they get.

On the other hand, South Africa showed great resilience and gave a tough fight chasing a massive target of 238 as they fell just 16 runs short. David Miller return to form with 46-ball unbeaten century while Quinton de Kock remained not out on 69. The hosts failed to get a start in both innings as their top-order batting collapsed. South Africa will look for a win in order to finish the series on a high note before facing India in the ODI series.

When will India vs South Africa Third T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa third T20I match will be played on Tuesday, October 4.

Where will India vs South Africa Third T20I match be played?

India vs South Africa's third T20I match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

What time will India vs South Africa Third T20I match start?

India vs South Africa's third T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa's Third T20I match?

The India vs South Africa third T20I match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.