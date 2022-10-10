India vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 3rd IND Vs SA ODI Live Online And On TV

In the do-or-die second ODI, India made a strong comeback as they defeated South Africa by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. The caravan will move to New Delhi for the series-decider ODI on Tuesday, October 11.

Shikhar Dhawan's boys showed great skills in each department against the world-class South African side. However, openers Shubman Gill and Dhawan himself will look for a better outing in the final ODI after failing to yield the opportunity in the series so far. Barring spinners, pacers had an impressive game in Ranchi with Mohammed Siraj returning with the best figures of 3-38 in his 10 overs.

On the other hand, South Africa will eye a series win before heading to the T20 World Cup in Australia to boost their morale. Direct qualification to next year's ODI World Cup will also be in focus for Proteas.

When will India vs South Africa Third ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa third ODI match will be played on Tuesday, October 11.

Where will India vs South Africa Third ODI match be played?

India vs South Africa's third ODI match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will India vs South Africa Third ODI match start?

India vs South Africa's third ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa's Third ODI match?

India vs South Africa third ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.