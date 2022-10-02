India vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 2nd IND Vs SA T20I Live Online And On TV

India's Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel during a practice session ahead of the 2nd T20I match against South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Indian troops are all pumped up to take South Africa in the second T20I and seal the three-match series in northeast after winning the first encounter by eight wickets in Trivandrum.

Victory in Guwahati will mean India would have won 8 of the 9 bilateral T20I series they've contest since last year's T20 World Cup.

The biggest concern to India is unavailibility of Jasprit Bumrah for the series and his participation in the T20 World Cup is also doubtful. Indian are keeping their fingers crossed but BCCI don't have much time to test another pacer at this close to the tournament. Mohammad Siraj has replaced Bumrah in the ongoing series but his replace ment for the next month's blockbuster is yet to be named.

Bumrah is the second pacer to be ruled out of the series after Mohammed Shami has to pulled out of the series due to COVID-19. Shami is being touted as Bumrah's replacement in the T20 World Cup squad but he hasn't placed for the side since July this year.

After pace bowling, the finalisation of permanent wicketkeeper is biggest challenge for India. The team is juggling between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Karthik is getting more games than Pant ahead of showpiece event.

The top-order is looking great with KL Rahul returning to the form. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya are consistently performing since the Asia Cup. However, skipper Rohit Sharma is still struggling to convert his starts to big scores.

In absence of Shami and Bumrah, the pace attack will be spearheaded by last match's stars -- Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel. The newly included Siraj will also knocking the doors to get some game time.

On the other hand, after losing the series opener, South Africa will look to make a strong come back in the second game. Temba Bavuma-led side will try to hit India at their weakest point in order to remain in the series.

When will India vs South Africa Second T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa second T20I match will be played on Sunday, October 2.

Where will India vs South Africa Second T20I match be played?

India vs South Africa's second T20I match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

What time will India vs South Africa Second T20I match start?

India vs South Africa's second T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa's second T20I match?

The India vs South Africa second T20I match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.