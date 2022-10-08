India vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 2nd IND Vs SA ODI Live Online And On TV

The second-string Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan will hope for a turnaround in the second ODI against South Africa after opening their campaign with a loss in the three-match ODI series. Before the second ODI, India suffered an injury blow as Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the series due to back stiffness. Washington Sundar has joined the side as the pacer's replacement.

India will be keeping their fingers crossed with Chahar's injury as he is also part of the T20 World Cup squad as a reserve player. In the last match, India's batting order collapsed in chasing a 250-run target. Barring Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer, no other batter was able to put handsome runs on the scoreboard. Dhawan will look for a solid comeback from the batters in the next game.

South Africa looked formidable with their all-around effort in the series opener after losing the T20I series 2-1. With the return of Janneman Malan in the side, Proteas had adequate firepower in their batting top-order. Skipper Temba Bavuma's form is a concern but is overshadowed by performances from Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.

India's bowling unit will try better execution in the match after failing to restrict Proteas cheaply in rain-hit clash. Ravi Rishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj leaked too many runs in the game. A spirited performance from the batting and bowling unit will be required in order to tackle solid South African side from securing the series.

When will India vs South Africa Second ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa second ODI match will be played on Sunday, October 9.

Where will India vs South Africa Second ODI match be played?

India vs South Africa's second ODI match will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

What time will India vs South Africa Second ODI match start?

India vs South Africa's second ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa's Second ODI match?

India vs South Africa second ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.