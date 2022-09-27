India vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 1st Ind Vs SA T20I Live Online And On TV

India will take on South Africa in three-match T20I series starting from Wednesday, September 28. (Photo: ANI)

India is all set to take on South Africa in three-match T20I series commencing from Wednesday, September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram. Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing their final bilateral series before heading to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

India will look to solve all their shortcomings ahead of the shortest format marquee event. Batting is India's strongest part from a very long time but the Men in Blue will have to find answers for their death bowling options in absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, who are rested for the series to manage workload while Mohammed Shami will miss the series due to COVID19.

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar will lead India's pace bowling attack while Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal will be three available spinning options for the hosts.

Batting department will be led by captain Rohit, KL Rahul, in-form Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav while Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant will tussle for the role of wicketkeeper.



On the other hand, visitors have their last chance to test their squad and team balance before the coveted ICC tournament. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma will try to make the most out of the series to find the perfect playing XI leading to Ausralia.

When will India vs South Africa First T20I match be played?

The India vs south Africa first T20I match will be played on Wednesday, September 28.

Where will India vs South Africa First T20I match be played?

India vs south Africa first T20I match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

What time will India vs South Africa First T20I match start?

India vs South Africa first T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa first T20I match?

The India vs South Africa first T20I match will broadcast on Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.