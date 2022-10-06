India vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 1st IND Vs SA ODI Live Online And On TV

THE Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan will be facing the full-strength South African side in the three-match series, commencing from today in Lucknow.

India will be playing their second-string squad as the T20 World Cup-bound players departed for Australia earlier in the day. India are coming after two back-to-back series victories against Australia and South Africa in the T20Is.

In absence of star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, a lot will be on the shoulders of youngsters playing in the series. Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar earned their maiden call-up for the Indian side at the back of their domestic performances.

Shubman Gill will join Dhawan in the opening while Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar will complete the middle-order. Sanju Samson will be donning the gloves behind the stumps.

Deekap Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi will fill the slots of spinners.

When will India vs South Africa First ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa first ODI match will be played on Thursday, October 6.

Where will India vs South Africa First ODI match be played?

India vs South Africa's first ODI match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

What time will India vs South Africa First ODI match start?

India vs South Africa's first ODI match will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa's First ODI match?

The India vs South Africa first ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.