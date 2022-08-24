India vs Pakistan: Whoever Wins The Game Will Win Asia Cup 2022, Feels Shane Watson

As the start of Asia Cup 2022 is days ahead, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson feels that India will win the six-nation tournament because of their dominating batting line-up. India's batting order is powered by Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant among others.

India is the most successful team in the Asia Cup and have won the title for seven times. They are also the defending champions and their title defence will start against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28.

"My predicted winner is India. They’re so strong and depending on what the conditions are, they can just adapt to conditions. So I think India," Watson told Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review.

"That first game is going to be very special to watch because Pakistan have full belief now that they can beat this Indian team,” he added.

Moreover, Watson further added that the winner of the fixture between India and Pakistan will went on to lift the coveted title but he is more inclined towards Men in Blue winning the trophy.

“I think, really, whoever wins that game is going to go on and win the Asia Cup. [But] I’ve just got a feeling India [will win the tournament]. They’ve got so much firepower all the way through their batting order, so it’s going to be hard to be able to contain them," he said.

The veteran player didn't rule out any possibility of Pakistan winning the game against India as they've pshycological advantage of thrashing them in T20I World Cup last year.

"I’m sitting on the fence a little bit! But I think Pakistan have a chance to win that game because of the confidence they’d have got out of winning for the first time in a long time against India,” Watson said.

"Their confidence is going to be flying high. India are hard to contain, especially their batting in particular. But Pakistan, and as I’ve always known playing against them, when their confidence is high, they’re nearly unstoppable. And their confidence is high now that they know they can beat India in a big tournament," he added.

When asked about Kohli's lean patch in international cricket, Watson said some time off from cricket will freshen him up mentally and physically.

"So when you’re able to have a break, and because the Indian cricketers in particular play so much cricket, for Virat to be able to have some time off, especially a month, that’s just going to regenerate everything he needs to be able to take stock of what happened, freshen up mentally and physically," he said.

"He’s too good not to be able to find his groove. It’ll only take him a couple of balls, get into the battle again, and away he goes," Watson concluded.