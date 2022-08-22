Virat Kohli Will Come Back From Asia Cup In Top Form, Feels Irfan Pathan

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan predicted that star batter Virat Kohli, who is going through a rough patch, will regain his form in the T20I tournament. The veteran pacer said it is a 'win-win' situation for Kohli as getting rhythm in Asia Cup will help him in this year's T20 World Cup.

The 33-year-old batter is struggling to score runs and it has been more than 1000 days since he last scored a century. Kohli opted out from the India's series against West Indies and Zimbabwe and will return in action against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28 in their opening clash of the tournament.

"As far as the mind is concerned, what Virat Kohli will be thinking, what kind of mindset he will be coming in with and playing the matches, I think yes, Asia Cup is very, very important but when I look forward to the World Cup, where the pitches will be very, very good in Australia, which he likes, he thrives on Australian pitches, he's done really well," Pathan said on Star Sports' show 'Gameplan'.

"So Indian team needs Virat Kohli in top form. He comes back from Asia Cup in top form, I think it's a win-win situation for Virat Kohli and the Indian team," he added.

In case Kohli fails to get going in the Asia Cup, Pathan said Men in Blue have the options to look at in their squad.

"Indian team has so many options, they need to choose from the options. Because you need someone going into the World Cup in good form. You cannot not have form in the World Cup. You can't find form in the World Cup," he said.