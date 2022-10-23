T20 World Cup 2022: 'King' Kohli Reigns Supreme As India Beat Pakistan By 4 Wickets In Last-Ball Thriller

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli celebrate after beating Pakistan by 4 wickets during the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82-run knock off 53-balls guided India to a four-wicket win over Pakistan in a thrilling encounter of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Kohli's not-out knock included 4 sixes and 6 fours off 53 balls in front of a packed crowd of more than 90,000 spectators.

India were 45-4 off 10 overs, halfway through their chase. Kohli and Pandya launched a fightback with a century stand that left India needing 16 off the final over from a nervous Mohammad Nawaz, who peppered it with wides and no-balls to help them to their target.

After Dinesh Karthik (1) was stumped by an alert Mohammed Rizwan, Nawaz bowled a wide and Ravichandran Ashwin scored the most important boundary of his career.

Kohli and Pandya scripted a 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket which set the tone of the match for India after losing four wickets. Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Axar Patel (2) too were bagged cheaply leaving India a spot of bother in the early overs.

Chasing 160, India lost both openers skipper KL Rahul (4) and Rohit Sharma (4) cheaply this time to Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf respectively.

Earlier, Arshdeep bowled a dream first spell and Pandya displayed his true worth in the back-10 as India restricted Pakistan to a manageable 159 for eight.

If Arshdeep (3/32) removed skipper Babar Azam (0) and Rizwan (4) in his first two overs to set the tone, Pandya (3/30) rekindled memories of his Asia Cup heroics by consistently hitting hard lengths at brisk pace, letting the pitch do the rest.

Iftikhar Ahmed (51) was the only batter who looked like taking the attack back to India as the spinners Ashwin and Axar Patel (1/21) did struggle a bit and it was designated sixth bowler Pandya who finished his full quota.

Shan Masood (52) struck a half-century but never looked comfortable during his 42-ball knock to post 159/8 in 20 overs.