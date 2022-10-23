T20 World Cup 2022: Barmy Army Asks 'What’s An India vs Pakistan?', Fans Give Hilarious Reply

Ahead of the much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, England's Barmy Army, the official fan page of the English cricket team, asked netizens What's an India vs Pakistan? The fans of both India and Pakistan gave sarcastic replies to the post and gave the taste of their own medicine to Barmy Army.

Taking To Twitter England's Barmy Army wrote, "What’s an India vs Pakistan. Never heard of it."

What’s an India vs Pakistan



Never heard of it. — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 22, 2022

The clash between India and Pakistan is regarded as one of the fierce rivalries in the field of cricket. Both teams only play against each other in ICC events or Asia Cup.

The tweet didn't go down well with the fans on Twitter as they started trolling the Barmy Army with jokes about their Prime Minister Liz Truss who announced her resignation from the post after a short stint of 45 days.

It’s a game of cricket that lasts longer than a British Prime Minister’s tenure in office. Build up starts 6 weeks before the game & analyzed until 6 weeks later.



I hope that helps. — Mayank Agarwal (@A63871287Mayank) October 23, 2022

Don’t worry, it’s a cricket thing, you guys wouldn’t know. Real quick: Do you know what’s a Prime Minster? Let me guess, never heard of it? — Govind Prakash (@govindprakash) October 22, 2022

Yeah, but we heard that Britain is running a recruitment drive for PM and saw the ad also, great pay for rest of your life even if you work for 45 days, cool job mate — Shivam Ram (@Shivam_Ram) October 23, 2022

India have an edge over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounters with a 5-1 record in head-to-head clashes. However, India lost the last T20 World Cup game against Pakistan by 10 wickets last year.

Rohit Sharma-led side will look to take revenge for their last loss in Dubai when they take on Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground in a few hours.