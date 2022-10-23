T20 World Cup 2022: Barmy Army Asks 'What’s An India vs Pakistan?', Fans Give Hilarious Reply

By JE Sports Desk
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 11:32 AM IST
Minute Read
India skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

Ahead of the much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, England's Barmy Army, the official fan page of the English cricket team, asked netizens What's an India vs Pakistan? The fans of both India and Pakistan gave sarcastic replies to the post and gave the taste of their own medicine to Barmy Army.

Taking To Twitter England's Barmy Army wrote, "What’s an India vs Pakistan. Never heard of it."

The clash between India and Pakistan is regarded as one of the fierce rivalries in the field of cricket. Both teams only play against each other in ICC events or Asia Cup. 

The tweet didn't go down well with the fans on Twitter as they started trolling the Barmy Army with jokes about their Prime Minister Liz Truss who announced her resignation from the post after a short stint of 45 days.

 

India have an edge over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounters with a 5-1 record in head-to-head clashes. However, India lost the last T20 World Cup game against Pakistan by 10 wickets last year.

Rohit Sharma-led side will look to take revenge for their last loss in Dubai when they take on Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground in a few hours.

