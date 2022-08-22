Shahid Afridi Predicts What Lies Ahead For Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi predicted star India batter Virat Kohli's future when he was asked about the former Men in Blue captain's future during Q&A session on Twitter.

Afridi was asked about Kohli's future by a Twitter user during the interaction on the social media platform. Replying to it, Afridi wrote "It’s in his own hands."

The 33-year-old batter is going through a tough patch in his game as it has been more than 1000 days since he last scored his century. However, he has scored many half centuries since then but failed to reach the three-figure mark. He opted out from the team's tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe.

In the last series against England Kohli just scored 12 runs in the two T20Is while he only managed to add 33 runs in two ODIs he played in the series.

In another question, Afridi was asked his views on long wait for Kohli's hundred. To which he replied, "Bare players ka mushkil waqt me hi pata chalta hai." (The true mettle of big players can be seen when they are in a tough spot.)

Kohli will return to action in game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday, August 28.