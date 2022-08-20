Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi Ruled Out Of Asia Cup Owing To Knee Injury

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup owing to an knee injury. This comes as a major blow for Pakistan ahead of their opening clash against arch-rivals India at Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

The injury will keep the 22-year-old pacer 4-6 weeks away from the cricket. It means he will also miss the home T20I series against England.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The left-arm pacer is expected to make a comeback in October.

"This means Shaheen has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup and home series against England, but is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022," the statement further added.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said, “I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.

“PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket,” he added.

Shaheen will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. His replacement for the Asia Cup will be annouced later. Pakistan team will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.