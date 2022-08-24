India vs Pakistan: Relive The Last 4 Matches Between Arch-Rivals

India and Pakistan both are the cricket loving nations in the sub-continent and being neighbouring countries make it more fierce rivalry on the cricketing field. As the Asia Cup encounter between neighbours is days ahead, let us recall the results of the last five matches they have played against each other.

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan's only win against India in World Cup

The last time when the both teams played each other was in last year's T20I World Cup at Dubai International Stadium. In that match, Pakistan made history and defeated India for the first time in a World Cup encounter. It was a one-side affair as Babar Azam (68*) and Mohammad Rizwan comfortably chased the 152-run target with 10 wickets in hand.

India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: India won by 89 runs (D/L method) at Manchester

Rohit Sharma's 140 off 113 deliveries and Virat Kohli's 77 off 75 balls guided India to mamoth total of 336/5 in 50 overs under the overcast conditions. Pakistan's target got changed to 303 and over were curtailed to 40 due the rain. Pakistan failed to get the foundation it needed for the 300-lus run chase. Apart from Fakhar Zaman, who played 62-run knock, Babar Azam (62) and Imad Wasim (48) were the only batters who scored some decent runs in the game. Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan to 212/6 in 40 overs and kept the world Cup winning streak alive.

In the 2018 Asia Cup, India defeated Pakistan on two ocassions -- first in Group match and then in Super 4 clash --in the tournament.

India vs Pakistan, 2018 Asia Cup Super Four: India won by nine wickets.

India were in great touch in 2018 Asia Cup as they defeated Pakistan two times when it was played in 50-over format. Batting first, Pakistan posted 237/7 in 50 overs with the help of Sohaib Malik 78-run knock. Skipper Safaraz Ahmed scored 44 runs while Asif Ali added 30 runs.

Rohit Sharma (111*) and Shikhar Dhawan (114) both smashed centuries as India chased the total in 39.3 overs. India won the match by 9 wickets with 63 balls remaining.



India vs Pakistan, Group A match 2018 Asia Cup: India won by eight wickets.

Bowling first, India restricted Pakistan to a below average score of 162 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three scalps including both openers gave better start to India. Barring Babar Azam (47) and Shoaib Malik (43) no other batter got going in the game. For India, Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged three wickets each.

Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma acored 46 and 52 runs respectively and guided the side to eight-wicket win in 29 overs.

Now, the stage is set at Dubai International Stadium for yet another memorable encounter between India and Pakistan ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.