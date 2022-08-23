Asia Cup 2022: Big Guys Always Wake Up At Right Time, Says Ravi Shastri On Virat Kohli

As the Asia Cup is inching closer, the discussions about Virat Kohli's form are talk of the town. Cricket legends across the border are sharing their views/advice on the star player's lean patch. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is the latest entry to the club and he feels that the continental cup is the stage for Kohli to get his form back and shut the mouths of his critics.

"I haven't spoken to Virat Kohli recently but the 'big guys' always wake up at the right time. If he manages to get a fifty in the match against Pakistan, mouths will be shut," Shastri said about Kohli's form on Star Sports.

"One innings can make a difference. He needs one innings to get back because the hunger is undiminished. What's happened in the past is history. Remember public memory is very short," he added.

Shastri is very confident that the 33-year-old will come back in his 'best form' as he puts a lot of effort in training and fitness. It has been quite a long time for Kohli since he scored his last century in the international cricket. However, he has scored fifties on many occasion since then but failed to get the three-figure mark.

"Kohli is the fittest player in the Indian team and nobody can match Virat Kohli's work ethic the way he trained. He is a machine. No question, he will definitely come back in his best form. His hunger and passion are unbelievable," Shastri said.

Kohli opted out from team's tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe to spend some time away from cricket. The right-handed batter will be back in action in the team's opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28.