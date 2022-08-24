India vs Pakistan: Players To Watch Out For In High-Octane Asia Cup 2022 Clash

As the game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is inching closer in the Asia Cup, both the team managements will be looking to find the weak link in the squad and will be building match strategies according to it.

The match against Pakistan is always the talk of the town in cricket franzy nation like us and that too in Asia Cup is cherry on the cake moment. The players are gearing up to perform in the much-anticipated clash of the year and will leave no stone unturned in the match.

Both India and Pakistan are coming after dominating 3-0 ODI series wins against Zimbabwe and Netherlands respectively. But Pakistan will have a pshycological advantage of scripting a 10-wicket win over India when they last played in the T20I World Cup clash in October, 2021.

India are a changed set-up now under the new coach Rahul Dravid and will be captained by Rohit Sharma. However, Dravid's participation in the continental cup is doubtful after he tested COVID positive on Tuesday.

The 2022 Asia Cup will be played in a T20I format among the six nations at UAE. The shortest format of the game is often termed as the batters heavy format and ahead of the potential record-breaking fixture these are the players to look at in the match:

Rohit Sharma

India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma will have the responsibility of providing stable start to the side along with his partner. He is one of the most experienced batters in The T20I format. The right-handed batter has a special liking of performing in the marquee events. His T20I average is above 30 and he has the ability to play big shots flawlessly against any opponent. Rohit is just one innings away to regain his class and fans would hope that it happen against Pakistan on Sunday.

Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper and number one ranked T20I batter Babar Azam was part of the side which defeated India in the T20I World Cup and broke India's record of remaining unbeaten in the World Cup games against them. Azam is in sublime touch and enjoying the form of his life. He has dominating the batting charts from quite a long period. The right-handed batter is surely the key of Pakistan's batting and will be player to look at in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav

Men in Blue's middle-order strength lies in Suryakumar Yadav in the T20I format. He has a wide range of shots and consistent scoring skills. The right-handed batter is currently ranked number 2 in ICC's T20I rankings and averages above 37 in the shortest format of the game. He will be supporting the India's top-order in the competition.

Mohammad Rizwan

The swashbuckling batter Mohammad Rizwan is undoubtedly one of the most attacking T20I batter of his era. His shots are pleasing to eyes and he keeps spectators on edge of their seats with his big hitting ability. The 30-year-old is a vital cog in Pakistan's batting as he averages above 50 in T20Is.

Rishabh Pant

The flamboyant batter Rishab Pant has earned his spot in the team due to his unorthodox batting style. The left-handed batter has the ability to start playing aggressively from the word go. Pant don't take much balls to settle on the crease and shifts his gears according to team's requirement. He is among the players to keep eyes on in this tournament.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.

India will lock horns against Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28.