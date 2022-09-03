India Vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of India vs Pakistan Match

Exactly a week ago, there was a lot of hype around India and Pakistan meeting each other in Dubai in the Group stages of the Asia Cup 2022. It was also one of those rare occasions where the pre-match hype of an India-Pakistan match matched the on-field play. The Group A match was an absorbing affair between the two teams, which went into the final over before Hardik Pandya, after his spell of 3/25, took India home in a tense chase of 148 with a six over long-on.

Many fans had manifested another India-Pakistan meeting to happen in the Super Four stage, and the cricketing gods made it come true as there is another India-Pakistan showdown in Dubai on Sunday which the fans from both countries and around the world will be keenly keeping an eye on.

From an Indian perspective, they will be pleased to see how Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav, along with a returning Virat Kohli, have stepped up to lead the side to victory in matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

But there are still some areas of concern for India ahead of Sunday's big game against Pakistan.KL Rahul has been completely out of sorts since his return after a lengthy injury layoff. India would also want for captain Rohit Sharma to get a big score after indifferent outings in two matches, which deviated from the side's ultra-attacking batting approach.

In the bowling attack, there will be question marks over Avesh Khan's inconsistency. Against Pakistan, he had figures of 1/19 in his two overs. But against Hong Kong, he was erratic while conceding 53 runs in his four overs. Moreover, with no Ravindra Jadeja for the remainder of the tournament, India have a select query to address.

Pakistan, on the other side, cruised into the Super Four stage with a 155-run thrashing of Hong Kong. Their pacers and spinners got wickets while Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman got the fifties before Khushdil Shah applied to finishing touches. But their concerns still remain about the top-order. There's no doubt about Rizwan, Zaman and captain Babar Azam achieving a major chunk of success while chasing.

India vs Pakistan When and Where to watch:

The second clash between India and Pakistan will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription). On TV, Star Sports Network will telecast the high-octane clash live on its channels.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.