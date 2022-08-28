India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli In Absolutely Good Touch, Says Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma has said that star batter Virat Kohli, who is coming back after a month-long break, is in absolutely good touch. Kohli had a tough season this year as he struggled to score runs and also suffered mental health issues. The 33-year-old batter has now overcome all his issues and set to fire up in the clash against arch-rivals at Dubai International Stadium.

Before taking break from international cricket, Kohli was going through a lean patch in his career. The player has failed to score century in any format of the game since November 2019. He failed to convert his fifties into three-figure mark for India in recent times.

"We do talk about mental health. It has been difficult for a lot of players not just Virat but for a lot of players who have gone through hard times mentally since Covid struck. Staying in bubbles not being able to go outside. Some of the guys find it difficult. And there is nothing wrong with it," Rohit said on Kohli in the pre-match press conference.

"As far as I'm concerned, I found him in absolutely good touch. He is back after a month-long break, and I didn't see him doing anything extraordinarily different," he added.

When asked about the much hyped and high voltage clash against Pakistan, Rohit replied, "You people can create the hype, I'll focus on the match."

India's probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/ Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan's probable playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, and Shahnawaz Dahani.