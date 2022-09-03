India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Pitch Report, Dream 11 Predictions And Probable Playing XI For Ind Vs Pak Match

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: India heads into the Super Four with a clean record, they are at the top of the table with two wins in two matches and four points.

By Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 03 Sep 2022 03:45 PM IST
Minute Read
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Pitch Report, Dream 11 Predictions And Probable Playing XI For Ind Vs Pak Match
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2022 Group A match between India and Pakistan. (ANI Photo)

After witnessing a high-octane last Sunday, all the cricket lovers are geared up for another dynamic clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan on September 4. The Men in Blue will on Sunday clash with Babar Azam-led Pakistan in a super four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE.

India heads into the Super Four with a clean record, they are at the top of the table with two wins in two matches and four points. While Pakistan is in the second position with one win in two matches and two points. Notably, India and Pakistan clashed in a moderate-scoring thriller. This was a match which opened their campaigns at the Asia Cup 2022. India made a winning start to its title defence by defeating Pakistan by five wickets.

All You Need To Know About India vs Pakistan Clash On Sunday:

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Match Details

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Timings: The high-octane clash will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Also Read
India Vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of India vs..
India Vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of India vs..

India vs Pakistan Toss Timing: The toss will take place at 7 pm IST

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV. In Pakistan, cricket lovers can watch the match on PTV and Ten Sports.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has always supported the batsmen, thanks to its short straight boundaries. The average first innings score here is 160-170. The seamers, however, can extract some bounce from the pitch.

Also Read
Asia Cup 2022: Is Ravindra Jadeja's Exit A Worry for India?
Asia Cup 2022: Is Ravindra Jadeja's Exit A Worry for India?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Dream 11 Prediction:

Rohit Sharma (c), Babar Azam (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Haris Rauf, and Arshdeep Singh.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.