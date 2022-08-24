Asia Cup 2022: Openers Boon For Pakistan But Bowling Department Is A Worry

The two-time Asia Cup champions Pakistan will commence their journey against India on Sunday, August 28. Babar Azam led side will be hoping to take the third title home as it has been long wait for them. Pakistan have last won the continental title in 2012 but this current side has all what it takes to win the title.

The last year's 10-wicket win against India in the T20 World Cup will also boost their morale. This time they will look to repeat the World Cup glory at Dubai International Stadium but the Indian team is a lot different this time with a new captain and new coach.

Pakistan have world class openers -- Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The duo has been touted as one of the most dangerous batters in the shortest format of the game in recent times. Azam has been sitting at the top of T20I standings from a long time while Rizwan has sticked himself to top-ten from quite a sometime.

Pakistan's middle-order is very unpredictable and lacks consistency. They have experienced players including Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz but most of them are vulnerable. If Pakistan wants to lift the trophy someone from the middle-order has to take the responsibility of playing big innings.

The biggest advantage this Pakistan side enjoys is that they have many bowling options apart from their regular bowlers. Shadab Khan will be leading the spin attack of the side supported by Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Qadir.

The pace-bowling attack in absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi is a downside for Men in Green. The inexperience of Naseem Shah in the T20I can cost them heavy while the T20I economies of Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani are on the higher side. Afridi's replacement Mohammad Hasnain, who has played 18 games and bagged 17 wickets, will find it difficult to absorb pressure in the high octane clashes in the tournament.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.