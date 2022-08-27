India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs PAK Match Live Online And On TV

Indian team players during a practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other in the highly decorated tournament -- Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28. The viewers across the world would be eyeing a thrilling encounter between the two power houses of the cricket when they take field in Dubai on Sunday. Cricket fans from both the countries miss the bilateral series between the neighbouring countries due to obvious political reasons as they only face each other in either ICC tournaments or in Asia Cup.

India currently leads the head to head record in Asia Cup by 8-5 but have suffered an humiliating 10-wicket loss in their last match against Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup. Interestingly, India will have an opportunity to redeem themselves as the match will be played in Dubai -- the same venue of their last clash. This time the Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma while star batter Babar Azam will captain Pakistan. The match will surely give adrenaline rush to the cricket followers worldwide as both the teams are set and leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, August 28.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

India's probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan's probable playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.