India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Indian Players Congratulate Virat Kohli Ahead Of His 100th T20I

As star batter Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th T20I for India in the Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium and becoming the only second cricketer to play 100 matches across formats.

Kohli is also the first Indian player to play a century of games in all the three formats for India. New Zealand batter Ross Taylor became the first cricketer to play 100 matches across formats.

Celebrating Kohli's feat, Indian players congratulated the batting legend for adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

A special match for Kohli tonight not only for being his 100th T20I but also for making his come back in international cricket after a month long break.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said Kohli is a massive player whose game is at different level.

Wishes galore for @imVkohli ahead of his 100th T20I for #TeamIndia.



Listen in to what the team members have to say on his milestone game.#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/uWloBWzBxI — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022

"Definitely, it is not easy to play 100 games for India across formats. I will firstly congratulate him for that. It is a massive achievement. Everytime we see him, his game seems to be at different level. I hope Asia Cup will be no different. (He is a) massive player for us without a doubt so I hope he is at his best for the team sake," Rohit said.

"100th T20I is again another milestone for you Virat bhai. I feel the way you are on the field be the same way electrifying and spread as much knowledge as possible to everyone. We love to see you on the ground as you are. We learn a lot (from you). Just be yourself and enjoy," added Suryakumar Yadav.

Opener KL Rahul said Kohli has encouraged his teammates to push boundaries and become better version of themselves.

"He is the first Indian to do this. He has been our leader for a long time and guided this young Indian team to where we're today and made us realise that we can always push the boundaries, push the barriers and try and be better in terms of skill and fitness," he said.

"To play that amount of cricket itself is a big achievement leave the record aside. People will remeber this feat for the longest time because I don't see in near future this happening very often. The kind of cricket we're playing, it's looking that it's going to be difficult," said all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The 33-year-old has represented India in 99 T20I matches, across which he has scored 3,308 runs. He has scored 30 half-centuries in T20Is so far.

Former India skipper is the third-highest run scorer in T20I cricket, following Rohit Sharma (3,487) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,497). He is the fourth-fastest batter to reach 1,000 runs in T20I cricket (27 innings) and the second fastest to reach 2,000 runs (56 innings) and 2,500 runs (68 innings).