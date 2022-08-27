India vs Pakistan: Didn't Touch Bat For One Month, Realised Recently I Was Trying To Fake My Intensity A Bit, Says Virat Kohli

Ahead of his 100th T20I apperance for India, star batter Virat Kohli has opened about his recent struggle in the field of cricket and revealed that he didn't touch his bat for a month for the first time in 10 years.

Kohli last featured in the ODI against England and opted for break in India's tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe. The batter said his body was telling him to stop and take a break despite being mentally strong. This year has not been so great for Kohli as he is struggling to score runs in the middle.

"For the first time in 10 years, I didn't touch my bat for a month. I came to the realisation that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently. I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body was telling you to stop. The mind was telling me to take a break and step back," Kohli said in an interview with broadcaster Star Sports.

"I'm looked at as a guy who is mentally very strong and I am. But everyone has a limit and you need to recognize that limit, otherwise, things can get unhealthy for you. This period taught me a lot of things that I wasn't allowed to come to the surface. When they eventually came up, I embraced them," he added.

While being on the break from the game, Kohli re-discovered his joy for the game and training for the same.

"I never had a break this long and the first thing I realise is that I wake up in the morning I am excited to go to the gym, which isn't a thing like 'oh I have to keep up with this' so that was my first mark. This is my normal practice and this is what everyone should realise and give themselves space to come to this conclusion and not keep running like headless chickens and all over the place."

"You can tend to get carried away with so many demands nowadays such schedules piled up again and again. You have seen the results of what happened to Ben Stokes and Trent Boult, Moeen retiring from Test cricket. These aren't abnormalities but it happens and people who are in touch with them know what's happening in their lives," he added.

Kohli will return to action in Asia Cup clash against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.