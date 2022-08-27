India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Mood In The Camp Is Buzzing, Says Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma said that the mood in the camp is buzzing ahead of the high-octane Asia Cup match against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium. India are heading into the competition as tournament favourites as they are the most successful side of the continental competition, having won the trophy seven times.



Talking about the rivalry against Pakistan, Rohit said the players are only focused on the game and taking one game at a time.

"When we are on the ground, fans want to see the match as well as meet players. As far as the rivalry is concerned when two quality teams play then we see a good match. As players, we just want to focus on our game. Our batting coach decides who will bat in the nets. Virat Kohli has looked in good touch. We have prepared hard for it," Rohit Sharma said in a pre-match press conference.

The opener said that the loss against Pakistan in their previous encounter has happened in the past and the playing XI for Sunday's game will be decided after seeing the pitch condition.

"The mood in the camp is buzzing. What has happened is past. Take one game at a time. We will be focusing on that. We want to focus on the game. We have not decided on playing eleven. We will look at the pitch and decide accordingly," he added.

Talking about the pitch, Rohit said, "Everyone in the squad is in the scheme of things. We have to get the best combination. Dinesh, of late, has played very well. Yesterday we went to the ground and spoke to the curator. He said that there will not be any dew."

Pakistan had a thumping 10-wicket win against India in their last match at the T20 World Cup last year. Talking about the loss he said,"We do talk about our losses then only we will improve. Loses do hurt but no point thinking about it. Since then we played a lot of games. For us now it is a fresh start. The opposition does throw challenges, you need to respond to it."