Rohit Sharma's India win toss opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first T20I match in the 3-match series. The match will start at 7 pm. Venkatesh Iyer to debut for India while Shreyas Iyer made in the playing Xi after injury caused break
India will go in the series in the absence of big names like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja along with Shami and Bumrah while New Zealand loses their captain Kane Williamson for the series.
Here are the LIVE Updates from the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand:
18:45hrs: Here take a look at playing XI of both sides:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
18:40hrs: Tim Southee - We'd have bowled as well, keeping dew factor in mind. Pretty disappointed at not winning the World Cup, but this is a great place to play cricket and the team is looking forward to it. Another chance to give chances - 4 changes for us - Neesham, KW, Sodhi and Milne miss out; Mark Chapman, Todd Astle, Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Feruson are in.
18:30hrs: India win toss, opt to bowl first
18:10hrs: The toss will happen at 6:30 pm
18:00hrs: Rohit Sharma's India will clash with Tim Southee's New Zealand in the first T20I of the 3-match series at Jaipur.
Posted By: Ashita Singh