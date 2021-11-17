New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma's India win toss opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first T20I match in the 3-match series. The match will start at 7 pm. Venkatesh Iyer to debut for India while Shreyas Iyer made in the playing Xi after injury caused break

India will go in the series in the absence of big names like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja along with Shami and Bumrah while New Zealand loses their captain Kane Williamson for the series.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand:

18:45hrs: Here take a look at playing XI of both sides:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

18:40hrs: Tim Southee - We'd have bowled as well, keeping dew factor in mind. Pretty disappointed at not winning the World Cup, but this is a great place to play cricket and the team is looking forward to it. Another chance to give chances - 4 changes for us - Neesham, KW, Sodhi and Milne miss out; Mark Chapman, Todd Astle, Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Feruson are in.

Rohit Sharma - We will bowl first. The wicket looks good, thought behind is to have a score behind us, there was quite a lot of dew while practicing from a couple of days. It's been good, has been only 2 days, been a quick turnaround, back from Dubai, spent a couple of days at home and back here. But it'll be good for the team. We have Shreyas Iyer back, Venkatesh is debuting, Bhuvi, Siraj and Chahar are back. We're playing three seamers and two spinners. We have one eye on the next World Cup, it's a lot of time ahead, we'll try our options, some results might not be immediate, but the process will be crucial.

18:30hrs: India win toss, opt to bowl first

18:10hrs: The toss will happen at 6:30 pm

18:00hrs: Rohit Sharma's India will clash with Tim Southee's New Zealand in the first T20I of the 3-match series at Jaipur.

