India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match Live Online And On TV

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and India captain Hardik Pandya posing with the trophy ahead of the first T20I. (Photo: @BCCI Twitter)

A fresh-look Indian side will take on New Zealand under the leadership of all-rounder Hardik Pandya after a semifinal exit from the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. In absence of senior players, the youngsters' heavy Men in Blue is likely to play with attacking intent which was lacking in the showpiece event in Australia.

The three-match T20I series will commence on Friday, followed by as many ODIs against New Zealand. In absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin, youngsters like Umran Malik, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson will try to yield the opportunity.

When will India vs New Zealand match be played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played on Friday, November 17.

Where will India vs New Zealand match be played?

India vs New Zealand match will be played at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

What time will India vs New Zealand match start?

India vs New Zealand match will start at 12:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 11:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Prime Video.